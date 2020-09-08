The Kern County coroner's office has identified a motorcyclist who died after colliding with another motorcyclist in Rosamond.
Jason Lee Hurrington, 25, of North Edwards died in the incident at 10:36 p.m. Friday on 170th Street West north of Rosamond Boulevard, the coroner's office reported.
(1) comment
I wonder if someone was speeding ? Thank you California for not enforcing the laws of the state. Work for your money and stop raising taxes.
