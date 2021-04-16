Motorcycle driver killed on Comanche Drive after hitting SUV

A 19-year-old motorcycle driver was killed after colliding with a 2004 Chevy Suburban at around 1:43 p.m., Thursday, on Comanche Drive, north of Sunset Boulevard, according to a California Highway Patrol report.
The report says the Suburban driver Manuel Pantoja, 49, of Arvin, was stopped on the right shoulder of southbound Comanche Drive while towing a utility trailer when he attempted to make a U-turn.
The turn put the Suburban directly in the path of a 2010 Kawasaki EX250J, traveling southbound on Comanche Drive at an unknown rate of speed.
The motorcycle struck the driver's side of the Suburban and the driver was ejected, the report says.
The motorcycle driver sustained major injuries and was taken to Kern Medical Center in an ambulance for treatment, where the person later died.
Both Pantoja and passenger Jessie Mendez sustained minor to moderate injuries, the report says and were also taken to Kern Medical for treatment.
The driver's identity has not been released.
Alcohol and drugs are not suspected of being factors in the collision, which is pending further investigation.