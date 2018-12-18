The mother of a 3-month-old girl who died of bacterial septic shock after living in a Bakersfield home infested with cockroaches and rodent feces has pleaded no contest to a child cruelty charge.
Four other counts of willful cruelty to a child that had been filed against Erika Cervantes were dismissed Friday. She's scheduled for sentencing June 6.
The child's father, Jesus Bautista, remains charged with four counts of willful cruelty to a child and a trial is set for May 20.
The child, Alyin Bautista, died Dec. 21 at Valley Children's Hospital, where she was taken after suffering seizures and experiencing difficulty breathing at her home in the 600 block of Curtis Drive, according to sheriff's officials.
The couple's three other young children were placed in protective custody and the parents arrested when investigators discovered the filthy living conditions, sheriff's officials said.
Cervantes was 21 and Bautista 24 at the time of Alyin's death.
