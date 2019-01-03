Sheriff's officials said Thursday afternoon that most AT&T landlines in Oildale were unable to dial outside lines, including 911.
They are able to receive calls, according to a Sheriff's Office release. Numbers beginning with 387, 391, 392, 393, and 399 are impacted.
There is no estimate as to when service will resume.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.