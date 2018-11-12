Authorities seized more than 40 pounds of drugs and four guns — including a modified AR-15 — from a southeast Bakersfield residence Monday.
A search warrant served in the 3000 block of Potomac Avenue resulted in the seizure of 12 pounds of methamphetamine, 29 pounds of marijuana, 26 grams of heroin, three handguns, the AR-15 and a high-capacity magazine for the weapon, according to sheriff's officials. One of the handguns was stolen.
Cain Barrera-Ambriz, 55, was arrested on a felony warrant, according to sheriff's officials. An investigation is ongoing.
