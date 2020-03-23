The state allocated more than $1 million in emergency grants on Monday to Kern County, the city of Bakersfield and the Bakersfield-Kern Regional Homeless Collaborative to protect the health and safety of people experiencing homelessness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The funds are part of $100 million Gov. Gavin Newsom announced state government would give to cities and counties to create temporary homeless shelters.
Ryan Alsop, the county’s chief administrative officer, said the city of Bakersfield and Kern County will take recommendations from the homeless collaborative on how to use the money.
“From our perspective, we’re in problem-solving mode to make sure we will do the utmost we can to make sure those that need housing can receive it,” said Anna Laven, executive director of the homeless collaborative.
Of the $1 million coming to Kern, $238,464 for Kern County, $537,127 for the city of Bakersfield and $259,192 for the local continuum of care, which is operated and governed by the collaborative.
Last week, Newsom announced efforts by the state to begin procuring privately owned hotels and motels as temporary homeless shelters.
Some efforts to lease hotels and motels are in the planning stages in Kern County, Laven said.
Laven said the state provided the collaborative with a list of privately-owned hotels and motels in Kern County last week, however, she is unsure which establishments may be interested in transforming into shelters.
“No one locally has expressed interest so far,” Laven said. “The list (the state) sent us was more like a list of hotels you would find on Expedia. That isn’t quite what we understood that the list would include.”.
The collaborative is also interested in requesting some of the 1,309 FEMA trailers the state announced it had purchased on Wednesday, particularly for homeless populations in rural communities, according to Laven.
“We’re also trying to ensure that our rural communities have coverage,” Laven said.
The collaborative has convened “every-other-day” to address housing issues for the homeless amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Laven said. The collaborative is also ensuring Bakersfield’s local shelters are following appropriate protocol in terms of capacity and social distancing.
She said Bakersfield’s shelters are in need of supplies since donations from faith-based communities and grocery stores have “dried up.”
“What we’re seeing happen to individuals at the grocery stores facing empty shelves, the shelters are experiencing that 10-fold,” Laven said.
(6) comments
Is it true that all those TP'ers now have buyer's remorse . . . ? Uh . . . also makes good 'wipes' for 'tear-jerkers' and snotty-nosed kids . . . now all home with Mom & Dad sitting around with their thumbs up their . . .s . . .!
Some will soon join those 'homeless' (oxymoron?) now enjoying the 'end of the drought' and 'teashirt days' . . . ! Yeah . . .and how 'bout those roadside trash pickers . . . now with few cars on the road . . . but the internet/ethernet slowing to a crawl due to the 'workathomes' . . . & . . . 'online classes' . . . !
Oh well . . . in a couple weeks, it'll all be 'back to normal' (Wall Street over 21) and cases back down (thanks to that Hydro-stuff malaria pill) , , , ! Buy gas now . . . !
Buy Boeing, Amazon, Walmart, Costco, Sam's, Chevron, GM, Ford, PG&E & . . . UAL . . . !
Oh . . . & how could I forget Smith & Wesson, Lockheed . . . .and . . . ebay . . . !
One day, the State of California will start caring for the working class taxpayers... just kidding.
I would guess that hotels and motels would be interested in this since the state is on lock down. We are all sheltering in place and it’s going to affect the hospitality industry dramatically. Governor Newsom had a great idea. Hopefully Laven will take some initiative and make some calls.
The residents of Bakersfield should demand a public accounting (in the Bakersfield Californian) for every penny of this $1,000,000 funding for the homeless. Otherwise, it's going to disappear before our very eyes and the homeless will see very little of it.
But what does this mean for the solution involving Homeless picking up highway trash? Isn’t that the level reflecting our best leaders’ thinking?
