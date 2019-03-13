Authorities on March 5 learned wanted fugitive Gavino Castro was at a motel on East Brundage Lane.
They conducted surveillance on the motel and saw Castro, 29, leave a room and get picked up by a vehicle occupied by Rolando Castro, 22, and Stephanie Quiroz, 21, according to sheriff's officials, who released more information regarding the incident Wednesday.
Members of a task force composed of parole agents and U.S. marshals tried stopping the vehicle. It accelerated toward a marshal, who fired his gun in an attempt to stop it and avoid being injured, sheriff's officials said.
The vehicle headed out of the parking lot and west on East Brundage Lane. It crashed at the intersection of East Brundage Lane and Oswell Street.
The vehicle's driver, Rolando Castro, had fled the scene by the time law enforcement arrived, officials said. He showed up at a local hospital with gunshot injuries and was booked into jail on outstanding warrants following his treatment.
Quiroz was found dead in the front passenger seat. She died from a gunshot wound, according to sheriff's officials.
Gavin Castro, in a rear passenger seat, got out of the vehicle and resisted arrest, officials said. He was eventually taken into custody.
It was later determined the vehicle the three were in failed to stop at a red light at the intersection and was hit by at least two other vehicles, according to sheriff's officials. The occupants of the other vehicles were uninjured.
The investigation into the officer-involved shooting is being handled by the Kern County Sheriff's Office and, once complete, will be turned over to the U.S. Marshals Service.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.
