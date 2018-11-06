The death of a 19-month-old Bakersfield girl in late August has been ruled a homicide.
A-Mylah Whitfield died from blunt force trauma, according to a coroner's release.
The child was brought unresponsive to Adventist Health Bakersfield Aug. 24, and the next day transferred to Bakersfield Memorial Hospital, where she died.
