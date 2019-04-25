On Facebook just after 11 a.m., Monsignor Craig Harrison vigorously defended his honor and wrote that he looked forward to his name being cleared.
He wrote: "Dear Friends,
"I just learned that I am on temporary administrative leave of my duties at St. Francis Parish, pending an investigation into allegations brought against me.
"I am heartbroken that I will not be able to fulfill the mission that God has given me. My entire priesthood has been devoted to service to God and His people. I have been horned to serve the people of the Central Valley for the past 31 years.
"I am also saddened that in today’s climate of fear, I have not been given any information to allow me to defend my honor and service to Christ. I do not know the motives of my accusers, any names, or the contents of any allegations against me.
"I will vigorously defend my honor from these allegations and look forward to my good name being cleared. Please keep me in your prayers during this trying time.
"Yours in Christ,
"Monsignor Craig Harrison"
I AM a parishioner in his parish. I read on one of the local tv station’s website that the allegation was from a young man in Firebaugh. Msgr. Craig became pastor at St. Francis Parish in 2000. Interesting... Last time I checked, we are in the United States of America and an individual remains innocent until PROVEN GUILTY. Give him, his family and parishioners their privacy. That is why we hire detectives and have a judicial system. This whole situation is very hard to believe and the work of the devil! YOU would want the same respect if YOUR feet were in his shoes. God bless our country and people who devote their lives to serve others.
When are the editors of this paper going to do their job? Craig said, "I have been horned to serve the people of the Central Valley for the past 31 years." It's obvious there's a typo in that quote. Because the quote is from social media and made by Father Craig himself, the reporter should insert [SIC] after the typo which is obviously intended to be honored. This rule of grammar is something my kids learned in the eighth grade writing their first research paper. Is it too much to ask for some professionalism from our local newspaper reporter? Shouldn't the editor have caught the reporter's error? I can't really blame Father Craig. He was likely very upset when writing the post and who hasn't been tripped up by spell check. Finally, those who want to condemn without due process, should think twice; would they want the same treatment? In our country, we are all innocent until PROVEN guilty beyond a reasonable doubt. I don't know Father Craig. I've heard him on the radio. I'm not Catholic; I'm protestant, I don't care what religion, color or creed someone is, but I do care that they have due process when accused.
Any adult, in any type of situation where they are with children of any age, for any reason, must never be alone with a child. If an adult is careless about this, then he or she is vulnerable to suspicion. So if an adult is not a predator and he or she is not just lazy or careless, then always making sure another adult is in the room with them is only smart and also protects the child from being seen as a predator's victim (even though they aren't) and could damage the child into adulthood.
Do you feel the same about teachers? Grade school teachers are alone with children all the time. Didn't we learn anything from the 1980's when people were falsely accused of this type of thing and it ruined their lives? Read this: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kern_County_child_abuse_cases
When is the Catholic Church going to "wake up" and allow their priests to marry? Paul puts it best in 1 Cor 7:8,9. I guess they don't believe in the book of Genesis either. God did not want man to live alone. .
I say what most of his parishioners should be saying, and I'm not even Catholic: this man has been accused and has the right to due process and not "mob rule". Since I have many friends whose children attended St.Francis, or still are: this is a stunning accusation. It comes "out of the blue" for a good reason: Father Harrison has never had this kind of accusation aimed at him. He has been a long time trusted member of his church and community. I am not a member of his church, but even I know of his reputation: kind, respectful, and charitable. I've heard a lot of bad things about some community leaders in Bakersfield, but not Father Harrison. And I'm a sceptic by nature, and an atheist by choice. But this man deserves the benefit of doubt until he is allowed to defend himself.
Amen
The allegation is from Alpaugh, where he was before Bakersfield. Father Craig has been a wonderful asset to the community of Bakersfield
Firebaugh, not Alpaugh. My mistake.
Since he lives Downtown on 20th Street between Spruce and Myrtle, it could get a bit frazzled for the neighbors. I suspect news reporters may already be there. Interesting that the Californian reported that there’s as an accusation. Craig is reporting there is more than one accuser. Plot thickening already.
Maybe a bit more frazzled now that you basically just gave out his address.
Another one? Always thought it was a little odd he adopted young men from troubled families. Saint or predator? Heard he also had a habit of “counseling” young children with door closed and no other adult present. Really parents? Other priest in diocese always had a parent present when counseling children Things that make you say hmmm. Hope he’s not guilty but if he is ,will we truly be shocked?
Wow! I hope your reputation, livelihood and freedom never hangs in the balance based on anecdotal evidence and he-said-he-said gossip and innuendo.
