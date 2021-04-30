Mistrial declared for man accused of killing 83-year-old in 2019

Jurors were unable to reach a unanimous verdict Friday in the trial of Mario Avalos Jr., who is accused of killing an 83-year-old man in 2019.
Law enforcement says Avalos attacked 83-year-old Ronald True while he was sleeping. At one point, Avalos told police he was at a convenience store while the alleged assault took place.
Before he died, True named Avalos as his attacker, according to police reports.
The hung jury resulted in a mistrial. Prosecutors will reconsider the evidence and reenter negotiations with Avalos, according to Kern County District Attorney spokesman Joseph Kinzel, before a new trial begins.