The Mission at Kern County will remain open following Gov. Gavin Newsom’s Thursday stay at home order but will adjust some of its services, according to a news release from the organization.
Meals, emergency shelter services, residential recovery programs and the donation center and pick-ups will remain open, according to the release. The encore boutique will be closed until further notice and there will also be no volunteers until further notice.
“The past few weeks have been uncertain and difficult. Our hearts go out to all those impacted by COVID-19. It is our mission to continue to provide hope to our community by caring for the most vulnerable individuals,” said Carlos Baldovinos, the mission’s executive director.
