The Mission at Kern County will continue handing out pre-packaged boxes of meat and cheese weekly to families in need for the remainder of June.
The Mission received a shipment of 3,500 pre-packaged boxes of meat and cheese, provided by the USDA Farm to Families Program, according to a news release. Last week, it handed out over 1,200 boxes of food to individual families and another 2,000 to local agencies, according to the release.
The boxes are free and The Mission doesn't require vouchers. Packages are designed to feed a family of six and supply their protein needs for one week, the release said.
Curbside pickup will take place Wednesday between 8:30 and 10:30 a.m. and on June 24th during the same time.
After distributing to families, the Mission will again donate remaining pallets to local agencies and churches, according to the news release.
