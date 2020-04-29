The Mission at Kern County will be holding a Cinco de Mayo fundraiser where participants can purchase tickets and receive a fajita meal prepared by Chef Lino’s Grill, delivered to their cars via drive-through service.
Participants can arrive at The Mission on May 5 between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., where the food will be brought out to their cars, according to a news release from The Mission. Proceeds will go directly to The Mission at Kern County.
Tickets are available for $15 for one meal, or two meals for $20 at https://bit.ly/2020DriveThru.
