A 14-year-old boy who had been missing was found safe and was returned to his family, Bakersfield Police said Thursday.
Isaiah Gomez had previously last been seen at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of White Lane, police said.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A 14-year-old boy who had been missing was found safe and was returned to his family, Bakersfield Police said Thursday.
Isaiah Gomez had previously last been seen at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 400 block of White Lane, police said.
Positive Cases Among Kern Residents: 34,973
Deaths: 428
Recovered Residents: 17,542
Number of Negative Tests: 191,432
Number of Pending Tests*: 23
Updated: 11/05/2020. Source: Kern County Public Health Services Department
*As reported by community healthcare providers.