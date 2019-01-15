Mira Monte High School released students early this morning due to a power outage.
The Kern High School District said students were released at around 10:30 a.m. after power was knocked out at the school at around 8:20 a.m. According to PG&E, more than 400 customers were affected by the outage. Power has since been restored.
School is set to resume classes on Wednesday, according to the district.
