The Ming Avenue off-ramp has been closed at southbound Highway 99 after a semi truck caught fire.
The California Highway Patrol said officers were sent out at around 2:10 p.m., with assistance by the Bakersfield Fire Department. The fire has been put and the truck is in the process of being removed.
Motorists heading southbound on Highway 99 should expect traffic delays at Ming Avenue for the time being, according to CHP. As of 2:52 p.m., CHP reported that southbound traffic was backed up to State Route 204.
This article will be updated once there is word that the closure has been lifted.
(0) comments
