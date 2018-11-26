A Mexican citizen pleaded guilty Monday to delivering 15 pounds of methamphetamine to a person in Delano who turned out to be an undercover officer.
Oscar Ivan Salazar-Avalos, 28, enter guilty pleas to federal charges of conspiring to distribute and possess with intent to distribute meth, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.
Salazar and his co-defendant, Jose Manuel Sotelo-Mendoza, 26, of Ceres, delivered meth to the officer after Salazar negotiated with the officer to sell the drug for $3,400 per pound, according to the release.
As part of the plea, Salazar acknowledged he and Sotelo-Mendoza met their drug supplier in Castaic and intended to make $51,000 on the deal.
Salazar is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 19 and faces a minimum statutory penalty of 10 years in prison.
Charges against Sotelo-Mendoza are pending.
