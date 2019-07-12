The Kern County Probation Office said it seized multiple firearms and 15.2 grams of methamphetamine during a home call of two probationers on Thursday.
The department’s high risk offender unit conducted the call at the 14000 block of Rosedale Highway and Johnnie Roberts, who is on active felony probation, and Thomas Voerg, who is on active post release community supervision, were contacted, according to a report.
Officers found three rifles, a 12-gauge shotgun, ammunition and the drugs, the report said.
Roberts was arrested for a probation violation and is expected to be charged with various firearm, ammunition and drug charges.
Voerg was arrested for violation of post release and on suspicion of drug-related offenses.
