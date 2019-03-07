The Mesa Verde ICE Detention Center will stay open for at least another year.
The company that operates the center, GEO Group, Inc., have contracted with the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement to keep the center open through March 18, 2020.
The center was at risk of closing on March 19 after the city of McFarland decided last year not to renew its existing contract with GEO Group after it expires on the 19th. If the facility had closed, its 400 detainees would have been transferred to other facilities, including those that are out of state.
This article will be updated.
