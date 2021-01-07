Mercy Southwest expansion

The expansion project will include:

● 106 private patient rooms.

● A new, 24-room intensive care unit.

● 18 private neonatal intensive care unit rooms.

● State-of-the-art cardiac catheterization suites.

● Expanded neurosurgery capabilities.

● Six additional operating rooms.

● Specialized oncology and orthopedic units.

● An expanded emergency department, with eight additional private ER rooms made available by the construction of the new ICU.

● Additional parking and campus redesign.

Along with remodeled admitting, imaging and public areas, the hospital plans to hire additional physicians, specialists, nurses, and other clinical and non-clinical staff, bringing hundreds of new jobs to the area, the hospital said in a press release.