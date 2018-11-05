A 73-year-old woman with the mental capacity of a 5-year-old was reported missing Sunday.
Ledaell Branthoover was last seen at her residence around 9:30 p.m. Saturday, according to deputies.
She's described as white, 5-foot-10 to 6 feet tall, 200 pounds, gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a teal jacket, black pants and unknown-type shoes.
Anyone with information about Branthoover's whereabouts is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 861-3110.
