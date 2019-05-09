Bakersfield, CA (93308)

Today

A few isolated thunderstorms developing this afternoon under partly cloudy skies. High 84F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers early, then overcast overnight with occasional rain. Low 59F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.