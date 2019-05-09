The vice principal at McKee Middle School pleaded no contest to having a sex act with a teen girl in a hearing on Wednesday.
Ector Pereida, who is on unpaid administrative leave after being arrested last June, is expected to be sentenced on June 6 on charges of having oral copulation with an intoxicated victim. Three other charges — two involving sexual penetration and another oral copulation one — were dropped as part of the plea deal.
According to court documents, the girl told the Bakersfield Police Department that Pereida gave her beer and wine one evening last June, after which she said she vomited and fell asleep. When she woke up, she said she saw Pereida removing her underwear.
After passing out again, she said she found Pereida sexually assaulting her. She didn't tell him to stop or made him stop because she was scared, she told investigators.
When officers attempted to arrest Pereida at around 5:30 a.m. on the 15500 block of Via Bassano Drive, the department said he refused to come out, after which a SWAT team was called.
At around 9:30 a.m., the standoff was lifted after Pereida surrendered and was booked into the Kern County Jail.
