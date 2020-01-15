The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a McFarland man who died on Jan. 10 of a suspected homicide in the 400 block of 5th Street.
At 6:58 p.m. the McFarland Police Department discovered William Joseph Lara, 36, suffering from gunshot wounds. Lara was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. A postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.
MPD will be investigating the case and anyone with information regarding the case can call 792-2122.
