McFarland High basketball coach Fernando Pruneda promised a 15-year-old boy a spot on the varsity team in exchange for sexual favors, according to court documents obtained by The Californian.
Pruneda, 36, was arrested on Oct. 14 by the Kern County Sheriff’s Office after deputies were notified of a possible molestation of a student at the school. He was booked into the county jail on suspicion of contacting a minor with the intent for sex, child cruelty, lewd and lascivious acts with a child and other crimes.
According to text messages obtained by the Sheriff’s Office, Pruneda sent suggestive texts to the student, a junior varsity basketball player, over the course of several months.
The student said he shared the bed with Pruneda in June on a trip to a basketball tournament in Nevada but that nothing inappropriate happened that night nor on a subsequent overnight trip in which they spent the night in a trailer in July. Then the student received a text from Pruneda on July 15 stating "Man (you) owe me" physical intimacy, to which the student replied "NMS," an acronym for "not my style."
On Aug. 16, when the victim asked Pruneda if he could help him improve his skills in basketball, Pruneda agreed and told the victim that he would make him a varsity player. However, he had a condition.
In text messages, Pruneda implied he wanted sexual contact with the teenager and if the teenager agreed, "I'll get you where you want to be."
Throughout the rest of the month, Pruneda was insistent that the victim hold up his end of the deal, but the court documents suggest the student did not respond.
The student told police in September Pruneda offered multiple times to give the victim a massage, under the guise that it would help him on the court.
The student told deputies that he allowed Pruneda to massage him on a couple occasions because he had done it before and there was no inappropriate touching. He said he has also done it to other players on the team.
During one instance, he said Pruneda “caressed” his buttocks during the massage and made him uncomfortable.
At that point, the student told Pruneda “...you get too touchy and that (stuff) makes me uncomfortable... I want to help but you be doing some weird stuff.”
According to the court documents, Pruneda responded saying "you won't get varsity."
Again, on Oct. 13, Pruneda texted the student, seemingly requesting they engage in a sexual act.
By that point, the Sheriff’s Office had access to the texts and set up Pruneda to pick up the victim on Oct. 14 at around 9 a.m. at a McDonalds. When Pruneda arrived, he was taken into custody.
The court documents say the student told deputies that he was scared of Pruneda and believed he would have molested him at some point.
While the student said he became more concerned about Pruneda’s intentions as time went on, he was hesitant to completely shut Pruneda away due to the help he was giving him with basketball training.
“I wasn’t going to let him touch me to the point where I felt like...he was really going to do something to me,” he told deputies. “I enjoyed that I was getting help that no one else was offering.”
When asked by deputies about the texts, Pruneda said he was just joking around.
In a letter written to the victim, Pruneda said “I’m so sorry that you’re going through this. I apologize that you took it this way I’m sorry for the misunderstanding. I figure you would know I was joking. I’m hurt and feel really bad about this.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.