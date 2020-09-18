Mayor Karen Goh released a public service announcement in which she called on the community’s help to reach the state metrics to reopen schools, churches, gyms and other businesses.
She emphasized wearing face coverings, avoiding gatherings and getting tested.
“Let’s set aside politics and do this for our kids, our businesses and each other,” Goh said. “We’re so close. With a little more effort, we’ll be able to get kids back in the classroom, worship indoors and work off those extra COVID pounds.”
