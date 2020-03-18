Maya Cinemas temporarily closed all of its cinema locations Tuesday evening, citing concerns about COVID-19, according to Francisco Schlotterbeck, the cinema’s chief operating officer.
“We feel that this closure is the best measure to ensure the safety of all of our staff members and you, our friends and family,” Schlotterbeck said in a message on the cinema’s website. “We will reopen our doors when we and the local authorities have determined that we can welcome you back.”
