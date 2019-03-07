A masked man armed with a gun robbed a north Bakersfield doughnut shop, according to police.
The robbery occurred around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Foster's Donuts at 4128 Chester Ave., police said. The suspect is described as Hispanic, late 20s, 6 feet tall, slim build, wearing a black mask, yellow sweatshirt, gray pants and red shoes.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call Detective Keith Cason at 326-3868 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
