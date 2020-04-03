As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday advised the public to cover their faces in public, local entities had a variety of responses to the quickly developing guidelines.
The Kern County Public Health Services Department will evaluate the CDC's guidance to use a "non-medical cloth" face covering as a voluntary public health measure and make an announcement early next week, public health spokeswoman Michelle Corson said Friday afternoon.
Before the CDC’s recommendation, Corson said during a Friday morning press briefing that the county would continue to follow the CDC’s previous guidance that individuals who are well did not need to wear face masks.
“Face masks should be used by people who show symptoms of coronavirus to help to prevent the spread of disease to others,” Corson said.
She pointed out that face masks are “crucial” for healthcare workers and people taking care of someone in close settings, such as a healthcare facility.
The city of Bakersfield will defer to guidelines put forth by Gov. Gavin Newsom's office and Kern public health, according to Joe Conroy, public information officer for the city manager's office.
But there's definitely evidence that a variety of masks are already in use.
Even before the CDC’s recommendation, the Bakersfield Police Department personnel had begun using N95 and surgical face masks while on patrol, according to Sgt. Nathan McCauley, public information officer for the department. He classified BPD’s supply of masks as being “decent,” but said the department will continue to seek out additional masks.
“They are not wearing them the entire shift, but they are wearing them to all medical aid calls, death investigations, all searches (vehicle and residence), transporting prisoners, any call where people/residences have self-reported COVID-19 cases/symptoms, and all calls at medical facilities, group homes and extended care facilities,” McCauley said Friday.
Additionally, Kern County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies had been issued N95 masks and are following public health’s guidance on when to wear them, according to Angela Monroe, the department's public information officer. She acknowledged that KCSO has a supply of masks, but is working “diligently” with vendors and public health officials to obtain more.
“At this time, neither (the) CDC nor local public health have advised that first responders should be wearing masks at all times,” Monroe said.
According to The Washington Post, federal officials were debating the recommendation in response to evidence that infected people without symptoms can spread the coronavirus, according to memos the newspaper obtained from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to the White House.
Regionally, Lancaster Mayor Rex Parris on Thursday directed all community members to wear face coverings when in public. The Lancaster City Council unanimously voted the ordinance into effect Friday afternoon, making Lancaster the first city in California to require wearing face coverings while in public places, according to Parris.
“I want to be clear that the city is not requiring a specific type of mask and we certainly do not want to take away from medical professionals who will need medical grade masks,” Parris said in a news release Thursday.
Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti began to urge all residents to start covering their faces when out in public on Thursday. Garcetti pointed out that residents should use non-medical face coverings and not N95 masks.
“N95 and other medical-grade masks are reserved for medical workers, while the general public should be using items like scarves or bandanas to keep their faces covered,” Garcetti said in a tweet.
Michelle Michelle Michelle .......your killing us... you really need to pass the baton.....
I'm a guy, cant sew, maki g my own no sew pleated masks from t shirts. Easy! Google it.
