The Bakersfield Police Department is investigating the circumstances surrounding the body of a man who was found deceased in the outer restroom area of the Super Taco in the 500 block of East Truxtun Avenue on Monday morning.

BPD Sgt. Robert Pair said officers responded to an emergency call at 6:33 a.m. Monday, with homicide detectives being called in after the officers believed circumstances surrounding the body were suspicious.

The investigation remains ongoing, with limited details being made public.

RubySue
RubySue

Please, Please, Please tell me he wasn't in the freezer

Boris25
Boris25

Fast food will kill you

