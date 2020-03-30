Kern County Sheriff deputies arrested Andrew Barraza, who had an outstanding homicide arrest warrant for a March 11 fatal shooting at Brundage Lane and H Street.
KCSO arrested Barraza, 34, on Sunday at about 6:30 p.m. when they were dispatched to a residential burglary alarm in the 27500 block Valley West Road in Taft. Upon arrival, they found Barraza, and arrested him and booked him into the Kern County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.