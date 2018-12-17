A federal jury has convicted a man who was imprisoned in Taft of threatening a judge who presided over a prior case the man was involved in.
The jury found Craig Martin Shults, 48, guilty of threatening the judge in retaliation for being remanded to custody following a bond violation hearing and being sentenced to a substantially longer prison sentence than Shults had requested, according to a news release from the U.S Attorney's Office, Eastern District of California.
Shults is due to be sentenced March 11 and faces up to six years in prison and a $250,000 fine.
