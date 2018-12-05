Mariano Fernandez Perez, the man once charged in the killing of Delano grape grower Jakov Dulcich and who was found dead Monday, was shot to death, coroner's officials said Wednesday.
Perez, 24, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and his death is a homicide, according to the coroner's office. He was found dead around 7 a.m. Monday on Wallace Avenue south of Highway 155.
The Kern County Sheriff's Office said an investigation into his death is ongoing.
Perez had been accused in the shooting death of the 84-year-old Dulcich, but his murder trial ended in a hung jury and in November prosecutors dismissed charges pending further investigation.
Dulcich founded Dulcich & Sons, known for its Pretty Lady grapes.
