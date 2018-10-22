There Fresno man killed in a vehicle crash on Highway 43 north of Munzer Road in Buttonwillow Wednesday has been identified as 27-year-old Mario Ruiz, according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
Ruiz was driving a 2015 Nissan northbound on Highway 43 when he was struck by a 2002 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Bakersfield resident Francisco Morales, according to California Highway Patrol.
The department said Morales’ vehicle drifted off the roadway. When he tried to correct it by turning left, he lost control of the vehicle, entered the northbound lane and struck Ruiz's vehicle.
Ruiz died at the scene due to fatal injuries.
