The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who died after a head-on collision with another vehicle at 3:10 p.m., Thursday, on Highway 99 north of the Interstate 5 intersection.
Harvey Akio Taira, 63, of Simi Valley, died of multiple blunt force traumatic injuries according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The manner of death was determined to be an accident, the Sheriff’s Office said.
