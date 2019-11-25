The Kern County Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who died in a traffic collision on Interstate 5 on Saturday.
Vernon Paul Morrow, 52, of Cypress, was the operator of a vehicle that collided with a box truck being towed by a tow truck at approximately 10:30 p.m. on southbound Interstate 5, north of the Merced overcrossing, according to tthe coroner's office.
Morrow died at the scene as a result of his injuries half an hour after the collision, the coroner's office said.
