The Bakersfield Police Department has announced the arrest of a man wanted on suspicion of his connection to the stabbing death of former West High School football player Aaran Porter in February 2019.
In a news release sent out Thursday afternoon, the department said Anthony English had been located and arrested in Cranberry, Pennsylvania.
BPD said the department received information English had been staying in Cranberry, which is north of Pittsburgh, and relayed the tip to the Cranberry Police Department. The department found English at his residence, the release says, and took him into custody without incident.
English will be extradited back to Kern County, according to the release, and booked into custody on suspicion of murder and gang participation.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call a detective at 326-3868 or the BPD main line at 327-7111.
