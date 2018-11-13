A man broke into and stole cash from a water dispensing machine in northwest Bakersfield, police said.
Surveillance footage captured the man forcing open the machine Oct. 31 in the 2500 block of Calloway Drive, officers said. He damaged the machine beyond repair.
The man is described as white, 50 years old, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 200 pounds, with short brown/gray hair, last seen wearing a gray and burgundy T-shirt and khaki shorts.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect's identity is asked to call Detective Randy Petris at 326-3554 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
