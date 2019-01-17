A man is wanted in connection with burglarizing a central Bakersfield restaurant.
Police said the burglary occurred early Dec. 22 at the Tacos La Villa at 810 Chester Avenue.
The suspect is described as white, in his 50s, 6-foot-2, about 200 pounds, wearing dark clothing and a red hat. Police released a surveillance image of the man.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Cathy Schlosser at 326-3964 or the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
