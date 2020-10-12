A man turned himself in following a fatal hit-and-run Sunday morning that occurred on Mount Vernon Avenue.
The incident occurred north of Monterey Street just after 4 a.m., when a motorist struck and killed a 70-year-old man who was crossing Mount Vernon.
While the car fled the scene, a news release from the California Highway Patrol said that Joshua Reyes identified himself as the driver at the Bakersfield Police Department later that morning. Officers from CHP, the investigating agency in the case, determined that Reyes was in fact the driver during the incident.
A complaint will be filed with the Kern County District Attorney's Office pending a full investigation, the CHP said.