A Kern County man will stand trial on charges related to an alleged February hate crime in which the defendant is accused of yelling racial slurs and firing a handgun at an African American man in Onyx.
At a Monday morning preliminary hearing, Judge Burt Pines determined there was sufficient evidence for Dennis James Knippel, 51, of Weldon, to stand trial on two felony charges and one misdemeanor charge related to an alleged Feb. 27 hate crime. Knippel pleaded not guilty to the charges at his arraignment in September.
Knippel faces felony charges of assault with a firearm on a person and assault on a person with force likely to produce great bodily injury. He also faces a misdemeanor charge of a civil rights violation by force or a threat of force.
On Monday, the felony charge of a civil rights violation by causing violent injury was dismissed, according to Pines. During the proceedings, prosecuting Deputy District Attorney Anthony Yin elected not to seek a holding order on the charge and allowed it to be determined by the court rather than a jury.
On Feb. 27, the victim, Daemeian Delanelemon, was allegedly in his driveway when Knippel arrived on a three-wheeled off-road vehicle and shouted a racial slur and said, “I got something for you,” according to Kern County Sheriff’s Deputy Enrique Plaza. Knippel is alleged to have sped off, then returned shortly afterward and yelled another racial slur and fired what is described as a silver, small caliber revolver-like weapon at Delanelemon, Plaza said.
Plaza responded to the scene and found a small hole in the victim’s metal shed, however, did not look for a bullet inside the shed, he said Monday. Plaza also reported that Delanelemon and Knippel had on-and-off issues with each other that included Knippel breaking windows on Delanelemon’s home and vehicle, as well as Delanelemon once beating up Knippel.
Knippel was arrested shortly after Delanelemon reported his name and vehicle description, Plaza said. However, no firearm was discovered after officers searched Knippel and his vehicle, and only a BB gun with a silver slide was found, Plaza said.
One of Delanelemon’s neighbors also allegedly heard the racial slurs used and what she described as a “muffled sound,” which the prosecution argued was a firearm discharge.
Deputy Public Defender George Kadifa argued that the “muffled sound” may have been a vehicle backfire and pointed out that neither a firearm nor bullet were located. While the prosecution argued that the BB gun qualifies as a firearm, they are of the position it was not the weapon used, Yin said.
Delanelemon was not present at the preliminary hearing despite being served a subpoena, Yin said. Kadifa said that Delanelemon did not want his name listed in the police report, did not want to “go against” Knippel, and did not want to go to court.
Knippel will be arraigned on his three charges on Oct. 15 at 8:30 a.m. He is currently being held on $150,000 bail.