A man threatened to stab a clerk at a service station Wednesday near Weedpatch Highway and East Brundage Lane, according to sheriff's deputies.
The incident occurred around 2 p.m. when the man became upset with the clerk and acted as though he was armed with an unknown object, deputies said.
The man is described as Indian, 5 feet 9 inches, slender build and black hair. He wore a red shirt, blue jeans and black beanie.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.