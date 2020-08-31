The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man following the shooting of a pizza delivery driver’s car Sunday night.
Jeffrey Leonard, 33, was arrested and booked into the Kern County Jail for charges associated with aggravated assault and vehicle pursuit, BPD said.
At about 9:41 p.m. officers were dispatched to an area hospital regarding a shooting victim. The victim, a pizza delivery driver, was traveling southbound on Union Avenue in the area of Manor Street when another motorist began following him and fired shots, BPD said. The victim was not hit by gunfire, however, his car was struck several times.
Officers later located the suspect vehicle and attempted to stop it; however, the driver failed to yield and led them on a vehicle pursuit, BPD said.
The motive for the shooting is still under investigation, BPD said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call 327-7111.
