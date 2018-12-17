A 19-year-old man who got out of his vehicle after being involved in a collision on Highway 99 was then struck and killed by another vehicle, according to the California Highway Patrol.
Orlando Tapia, of Delano, died at the scene of the 11 p.m. crash north of Woollomes Avenue, coroner's officials said.
The events leading to Tapia's death began when his Nissan became involved in a crash with a Mazda and a Volvo in the southbound lanes of the highway, according to officers. The Mazda became disabled, blocking the No. 1 lane. Its driver got out of the vehicle.
Tapia then left his Nissan and began walking to the center median to contact the Mazda's driver when a Toyota approached the crash scene, according to the CHP. Noticing the disabled Mazda, the Toyota's driver took evasive action and swerved but hit Tapia and the Mazda's driver.
The Mazda's driver suffered major injuries to his right leg and was taken to Kern Medical Center, according to the CHP.
Alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.