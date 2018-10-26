A man stole large amounts of ice cream on Oct. 19 from Dewar’s, according to posts from the business on social media.
The local ice-cream chain said one man has stolen tubs of ice cream from its downtown location three times this year, twice in April and most recently this month, costing the business hundreds of dollars.
The business said the man has also threatened employees but did not go into any specifics.
Dewar’s posted stills from surveillance footage on Facebook of the man stealing the ice cream during business hours.
“We are trying to stop him. We've been doing all we are legally allowed to do,” the business said on Facebook. “If anyone might know who this is, we would love to see him caught and prosecuted.”
Dewar’s said it has notified the Bakersfield Police Department of the thefts.
