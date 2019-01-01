A man was seriously injured in a shooting at the turn of the new year.
The Bakersfield Police Department said at around 12:20 a.m., officers were sent to Memorial Hospital after getting a report that a gunshot victim had been dropped off at the hospital. Officers learned that the man was injured in a shooting that took place at Patino Hall, 425 30th St.
When officers investigated the area, the department said they found evidence of a crime.
The victim was shot several times and sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to BPD.
No details were provided regarding the suspect(s). The investigation is ongoing.
