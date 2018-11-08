A man was shot in Wasco late Wednesday and no suspect has been identified, according to sheriff's officials.
Deputies from the Wasco substation were called to to a report of shots fired at an apartment complex in the 2600 block of Spruce Avenue at about 11:40 p.m., according to the Kern County Sheriff's Office.
The deputies found a man with a gunshot wound lying on the ground in the northeast parking lot, according to sheriff's officials. He was taken to Kern Medical Center, and the extent of his injury was not released.
An investigation is ongoing.
