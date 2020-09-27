A man is in critical condition at Kern Medical after he was shot multiple times in Wasco Saturday night.
Deputies dispatched at 9 p.m. to the 1000 block of 16th Street found the man on the street with multiple gunshot wounds, a Kern County Sheriff's news release said. The man was alert and conscious, but airlifted to the hospital because his injuries were serious.
KCSO asks that anyone with information about the shooting call 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
