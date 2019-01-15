A man was shot in the leg in east Bakersfield Monday evening, deputies said.
At 7:43 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 2000 block of Oregon Street to a report of a shooting and found the wounded man, according to sheriff's officials. He was taken to Kern Medical Center.
The suspect is described as a black man in his 50s wearing a black shirt and blue pants, deputies said.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 861-3110 or Secret Witness at 322-4040.
