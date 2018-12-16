The ShotSpotter system alerted police to a shooting around 10:30 p.m. Saturday in which a man was wounded in central Bakersfield.
Police said the man suffered a single gunshot wound and had moderate injuries. He was taken to a local hospital.
Officers found evidence related to the shooting, which occurred in the 1100 block of L Street, according to police. An investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 327-7111.
