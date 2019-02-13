A 30-year-old man who was gunned down early Monday in east Bakersfield has been identified.
Brent Wesley Stickney was shot dead around 12:30 a.m. in the 1100 block of Grace Street, according to coroner's officials.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating.
